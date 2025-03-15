Police Force of Sint Maarten Issues Strong Warning Ahead of Causeway Jump-Up

PHILIPSBURG- The Sint Maarten Police Force is issuing a strong warning to all revelers participating in the Causeway Jump-Up on Saturday night, March 15th, 2025, as part of the Carnival period. The Police will not tolerate any form of misbehavior, including group fights or any other acts of misconduct, during this event or any future parades or Jump-Ups.

KPSM is making it very clear that zero tolerance will be enforced against anyone involved in violence or inappropriate behavior. Officers will be deployed in full force to ensure the safety and well-being of the public and to maintain order during the festivities. Decisive measures will be taken to ensure that those responsible for any disruptive actions will be swiftly addressed in accordance with the law.

The safety of our community and visitors is our top priority, and the police are committed to safeguarding the public during the carnival celebrations.

Anyone with information regarding any planned fights, misbehavior, or any other activities that could pose a threat to public safety is encouraged to contact the Sint-Maarten Police* at +1 721-542-2222 or anonymously via the tip-line at 9300.

Source: KPSM FB page