Police Force of Sint Maarten Recruiting Camera Observers | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is inviting applications for the position of Camera Observer within its Camera Observation Center (COC). The COC is part of the Control Room, a highly secured and vital unit within KPSM responsible for monitoring public areas, supporting operational deployment, and ensuring the safety of the community.

Camera Observers play an essential role in public safety by monitoring live footage from cameras placed in designated public areas. Observers are tasked with identifying unusual or suspicious behavior and immediately reporting findings to a supervisor. Based on assessments, further monitoring or direct police intervention may be initiated.

In addition to monitoring camera feeds, Camera Observers are required to listen to ongoing police radio communications, review relevant footage as needed, and support police operations during major events and emergencies.

Because of the sensitive nature of camera surveillance, the position requires candidates who demonstrate the highest standards of discretion, integrity, impartiality, reliability, and loyalty. Annual screening is mandatory, and employees must adhere to strict privacy regulations.

Applicants must:

• Be at least 25 years of age.

• Have completed general education at MBO2 level (secondary vocational education).

• Be flexible, accurate, stress-resistant, and detail-oriented.

• Demonstrate strong ICT skills, openness to technological innovations, and the ability to quickly adapt to new systems.

• Possess strong writing and analytical skills.

Selected candidates will receive specialized training and must obtain the Special Police Officer (BAVPOL) certificate for camera surveillance. Ongoing internal and external training in police techniques, ICT, and victim support will also be part of the role.

Camera Observers will receive a three-year temporary appointment, with the possibility of a permanent appointment following three positive evaluations. The salary offered falls within Police Scale 5, ranging between XCg. 3,896 and XCg. 5,402, depending on qualifications and experience.

Interested candidates are invited to apply no later than September 22, 2025. Applications should include a motivation letter and a detailed CV, submitted by email to: hr-kpsm@policesxm.sx

For additional information about the application process, please contact Ms. Beryl Henriquez at: beryl.henriquez@policesxm.sx

