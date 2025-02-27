Police investigate shooting of man near L.B. Scott Road

~ KPSM Condemns Gun Violence and Strengthens Prevention Efforts ~

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday evening, February 26, 2025, around 10:30 PM. Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the vicinity of L.B. Scott Road.

The first responding patrol arrived at the intersection of L.B. Scott Road and Azalea Drive, where officers found a male victim outside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds, likely to his arm. The victim was in severe pain and bleeding heavily. Paramedics provided immediate medical assistance and rushed him to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), where he remains in critical condition.

KPSM’s Forensic and Detective Departments are thoroughly investigating the incident. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and authorities urge anyone with information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

If you have any relevant information, please contact the police station at +1 721-542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Gun violence remains a serious concern in Sint Maarten, posing a significant threat to public safety. KPSM strongly condemns these violent acts and is intensifying efforts to combat illegal firearms and prevent further incidents.

To address this issue, KPSM has increased patrols in high-risk areas, enhanced intelligence gathering on illegal firearms, and strengthened collaboration with regional law enforcement agencies to intercept weapons.

Community engagement remains a vital part of our crime prevention strategy. KPSM continues to work closely with local organizations, schools, and businesses to educate the public on the dangers of gun violence and encourage young people to choose positive alternatives. Additionally, we urge citizens to report any suspicious activity or knowledge of illegal weapons to help us prevent further tragedies.

Source; KPSM Press Release