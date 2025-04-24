Police investigates Armed Robbery on Jewelry Store in Front Street

PHILIPSBURG— The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is investigating an armed robbery earlier this afternoon at a store on Front Street.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 4:30 PM, a group of men attempted to rob the establishment. Police personnel in the vicinity were promptly alerted to the ongoing incident. In response, detectives and additional officers were dispatched to locate the suspects.

A gray SUV associated with the suspects was identified on W.J.A. Nisbeth Road. Upon attempting to intercept the vehicle, the suspects tried to flee, damaging several other vehicles. Two suspects were apprehended at the scene. The vehicle involved has been confiscated for further investigation.

KPSM is actively pursuing additional suspects who are involved in this incident. The Traffic Department is also engaged due to the multiple vehicles damaged during the suspects’ attempted escape.

KPSM urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact the police at ‪+1 (721) 542-2222‬ or anonymously via the Tip Line at 9300.

Source: KPSM Press Release