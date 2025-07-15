Police Investigates Robbery on Union Road

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating a robbery that occurred on Union Road, in the vicinity of Almond Grove Estate.

At approximately 00:16 hours, Monday, 14th of July 2025, a male individual reported being robbed by three unknown suspects. The victim stated that the suspects stole his bag, which contained his cell phone, his “bankpass” (presumably a pass or identification card), and an undisclosed amount of money.

The KPSM Detective Department has launched an investigation into this incident. Police are actively gathering information and reviewing any available evidence to identify and apprehend the suspects.

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with information regarding this robbery to contact the KPSM at +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300. Your cooperation can help keep our community safe.

Source: Press Release