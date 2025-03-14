Police Investigating Two Separate Shooting Incidents

PHILIPSBURG – The Detective Department of the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred late Thursday evening, March 13, 2025.

The first incident took place just after 11:00 PM in the Dutch Quarter. Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the area, where two individuals sustained gunshot wounds. Upon further investigation, officers learned that both the older male victim and the suspect were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for treatment. The older male victim remains in critical condition, while the younger suspect, after receiving medical attention, was later brought to the Philipsburg Police Station for questioning. The motive behind this shooting remains unclear, and further investigations are ongoing.

A second shooting occurred later the same evening on Union Road in Cole Bay. At approximately 11:00 PM, a police patrol unit observed a silver-colored Hyundai Grand i10 parked in the lot of a business establishment with all its doors open. As officers approached the vehicle, police were informed them that two male individuals had been shot by unknown persons and that victims had sustained gunshot wounds. Paramedics arrived promptly, provided first aid to the injured individuals, and transported them to the SMMC, where they remain in serious condition. The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Gun violence remains a serious concern for our community. KPSM strongly urges all residents to seek other forms of conflict resolutions and avoid resorting to firearms. Violence not only endangers lives but also tears families and communities apart.

KPSM urges anyone with information about either of these incidents to come forward and assist with the investigations. The public can contact the police via +1 (721) 542-2222 or submit tips anonymously through the tip line 9300.

The Sint Maarten Police Force remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents and visitors. Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Source: KPSM FB page