Police Issue Fines and Confiscate Scooters

PHILIPSBURG- In an ongoing effort to enhance public safety and enforce the laws of Sint Maarten, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) carried out extensive control operations during the late hours of Thursday, June 19, and the early morning of Friday, June 20, 2025.

The operations, conducted by the KPSM Control Team, took place in several districts across the island, including Simpson Bay, Cole Bay, Sucker Garden, Dutch Quarter, South Reward, and Ebenezer. These controls were aimed at enforcing regulations related to firearms, narcotics, and traffic laws.

During the operations, multiple fines were issued for various traffic violations. In one particular incident around 2:00 AM in the Ebenezer area, the Control Team received information from the Central Dispatch regarding two scooters seen riding near the PSVE school. Upon arrival at the location, officers spotted the scooters, but the riders abandoned the vehicles and fled on foot into the darkness.

While inspecting the abandoned scooters, a small quantity of narcotics and a ski mask was found in one of the vehicles. Both scooters were taken and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

KPSM continues to prioritize public safety and will maintain a strong presence across all districts. These types of controls will remain ongoing in an effort to curb criminal activities

