Police provide update on 2 wheeler crackdown

PHILIPSBUR – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM)take this opportunity to informing the public about the illegal use of off-road motorcycles (dirt-bikes) on public roads. Many riders confuse dirt-bikes with regular motorcycles and scooters, but there is an important difference.
Dirt-Bikes vs. Scooters & Motorcycles
Scooters and motorcycles are built for public road use. They come with:
• Headlights and brake lights
• Turn signals (indicators)
• Mirrors
• Horn
• Legal chassis number
• Are registered and can insured
Dirt-bikes are made for off-road riding only.
They are missing most of these safety features and Cannot be properly insured, cannot pass a vehicle inspection,
And cannot be registered with a license plate
Because of this, dirt-bikes are not allowed on public roads. Using them on the streets is illegal and dangerous.
KPSM is also concerned about the reckless behavior of some riders, especially those:
Doing stunts and “hopping” on busy roads, weaving in between cars and riding on sidewalks and public areas (Boardwalk)
No matter the type of(motorized) two-wheel vehicle, it must have:
• Headlights and brake lights
• Turn signals (indicators)
• Rear-view mirrors
• A working horn
• Valid chassis number
• Vehicle registration (license plate)
• Insurance coverage
• Passed technical inspection
If your vehicle is missing any of these, it is not roadworthy and illegal to drive on public roads.
Police will confiscate the vehicle; Riders may receive fines.
Overview of fine issued and vehicular accident compare to 2024
Fines issued increased by 110%—from 877 in 2024 to 1,845 in 2025.
Vehicular accidents dropped by 10.6%—from 965 in 2024 to 863 in 2025.
All riders of two-wheel vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, must ride responsibly. Rider/drivers behavior is key to keeping our roads safe for everyone.
