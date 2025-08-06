Police provide update on 2 wheeler crackdown

PHILIPSBUR – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM)take this opportunity to informing the public about the illegal use of off-road motorcycles (dirt-bikes) on public roads. Many riders confuse dirt-bikes with regular motorcycles and scooters, but there is an important difference.

Dirt-Bikes vs. Scooters & Motorcycles

Scooters and motorcycles are built for public road use. They come with:

• Headlights and brake lights

• Turn signals (indicators)

• Mirrors

• Horn

• Legal chassis number

• Are registered and can insured

Dirt-bikes are made for off-road riding only.

They are missing most of these safety features and Cannot be properly insured, cannot pass a vehicle inspection,

And cannot be registered with a license plate

Because of this, dirt-bikes are not allowed on public roads. Using them on the streets is illegal and dangerous.

KPSM is also concerned about the reckless behavior of some riders, especially those:

Doing stunts and “hopping” on busy roads, weaving in between cars and riding on sidewalks and public areas (Boardwalk)

No matter the type of(motorized) two-wheel vehicle, it must have:

• Headlights and brake lights

• Turn signals (indicators)

• Rear-view mirrors

• A working horn

• Valid chassis number

• Vehicle registration (license plate)

• Insurance coverage

• Passed technical inspection

If your vehicle is missing any of these, it is not roadworthy and illegal to drive on public roads.

Police will confiscate the vehicle; Riders may receive fines.

Overview of fine issued and vehicular accident compare to 2024

Fines issued increased by 110%—from 877 in 2024 to 1,845 in 2025.

Vehicular accidents dropped by 10.6%—from 965 in 2024 to 863 in 2025.

All riders of two-wheel vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, must ride responsibly. Rider/drivers behavior is key to keeping our roads safe for everyone.

Source: Press Release