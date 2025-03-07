Police releases statistics on fatal traffic accidents on the Dutch Side (2020-2023)

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is releasing statistics on fatal traffic accidents on the Dutch side of Sint Maarten from 2020 through 2023. The figures show a fluctuating trend in fatal road accidents, particularly involving two-wheelers and ATV users.

Overview of Fatal Traffic Accidents per Year:

– 2020: 3 fatal accidents, 2 involving two-wheelers.

– 2021: 9 fatal accidents, 3 involving two-wheelers.

– 2022: 5 fatal accidents (cars)

– 2023: 1 fatal accident involving an ATV.

Over the years, THE TRAFFIC ON the island has become increasingly congested, making traffic conditions EXTENSIVELY more complex. The GROWING use of scooters, ATV’s and motorcycles has further contributed to the challenges on the road.

The Sint Maarten Police Force has been actively engaged for years in educational campaigns, promotional efforts, and other measures to enhance road safety. However, the island’s road infrastructure presents significant challenges, making traffic safety a persistent concern.

Road Safety and Prevention Efforts

To mitigate risks, KPSM continues to focus on several key safety aspects:

Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating drivers, motorcyclists, and pedestrians about responsible road behavior.

Educating drivers, motorcyclists, and pedestrians about responsible road behavior. Traffic Law Enforcement: Increasing police presence on the roads to monitor speed limits, reckless driving, and helmet compliance.

Increasing police presence on the roads to monitor speed limits, reckless driving, and helmet compliance. Infrastructure Advocacy : Engaging with authorities to improve road conditions, signage, and lighting to enhance safety.

: Engaging with authorities to improve road conditions, signage, and lighting to enhance safety. Protective Measures: Encouraging the use of helmets, reflective clothing, and other safety gear, particularly for two-wheeler users and ATV riders.

The police urge all road users to adhere to traffic regulations. In particular, motorcyclists, scooter riders, and ATV users are advised to exercise extra caution and wear protective gear.

KPSM will continue its efforts in enforcement and awareness campaigns to improve road safety and reduce the number of fatal traffic accidents.

Source: KPSM FB page