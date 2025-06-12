Police Searching for Suspect Following Attempted Arrest in Philipsburg

PHILIPSBURG – On Thursday, June 12, 2025, just after 10:00 AM, personnel from the Detective Department of the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) attempted to carry out an arrest warrant on a suspect in connection with an ongoing investigation.

The suspect, identified by the initials G.P., is wanted in relation to a case of attempted manslaughter and severe ill-treatment resulting in bodily harm.

Upon receiving the information about the suspect’s whereabouts, detectives proceeded to Philipsburg where the suspect was spotted. As officers approached to execute the arrest, the suspect fled on foot. During the ensuing chase, officers discharged warning shots in an attempt to deter the suspect from fleeing further.

Despite these efforts, the suspect managed to enter a vehicle and fled the area at high speed in the direction of Fort Willem. The vehicle and the suspect have not yet been located.

A search operation is currently underway, and KPSM is asking the public for any information that may assist in locating G.P. Members of the community are urged not to approach the suspect but instead to contact the police immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Philipsburg Police Station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.

Source: Press Release