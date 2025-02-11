Police Shut Down Large Marijuana Plantation in Cul-de-Sac

PHILIPSBURG- On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, around 5:30 AM, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) raided a large marijuana plantation in the hills near Blyden’s Drive, Cul-de-Sac.

Acting on intelligence, officers discovered an extensive and well-maintained plantation, including a covered area designed for better cultivation. During the operation, police dismantled the setup, seized over 1,100 marijuana plants, and confiscated all related equipment.

A man found at the location was arrested and remains in custody as the investigation continues.

KPSM reminds the public that cultivating and possessing marijuana remains illegal and punishable by law. Despite any discussions or perceptions, the law has not changed, and authorities will continue enforcing regulations against illegal drug activities to ensure community safety

Source: KPSM FB page