Police Take Decisive Action Following Violent Robbery on Front Street | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) condemns in the strongest terms the robbery that took place on Sunday afternoon, February 23, 2025, on Front Street. This attack, which occurred just after 5:00 PM, is a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and community cooperation in ensuring the safety of all on our island.

Police Central Dispatch received multiple urgent calls reporting that three young males viciously assaulted a female visitor, forcefully stealing her handbag while she and her husband were walking. The suspects’ ruthless actions caused the victim to fall, resulting in a head injury that required immediate medical attention. Such violent acts are completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

Thanks to the rapid response of multiple patrol units and detectives, officers quickly apprehended one of the suspects—a 14-year-old male—in Philipsburg., The other two suspects, aged 14 and 17, were surrendered to the Philipsburg Police Station later that evening around 9:00 PM by their parents. Police recovered the victim’s handbag and its contents during the investigation.

KPSM is sending a clear message: crimes against residents and visitors will be met with decisive action. Violent behavior, especially from individuals so young, is deeply troubling. Parents and guardians must take responsibility for guiding their children, emphasizing that criminal acts can have lasting, life-altering consequences.

Every person on this island—resident or visitor—deserves to feel safe. Those who attempt to disrupt that safety will face the full force of the law, KPSM urges the community to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and have meaningful conversations with our youth about respect for others and the law.

KPSM remains committed to ensuring Sint Maarten remains a safe and welcoming destination. The investigation continues, and further updates will be provided as necessary.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Police-Take-Decisive-Action-Following-Violent-Robbery-on-Front-Street.aspx