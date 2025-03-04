Police Towing Vehicles in Philipsburg

~ Police Enforce Parking Regulations in Philipsburg ~

PHILIPSBURG – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted parking enforcement operations in the Philipsburg area during the last days of February 2025. These controls specifically targeted vehicles that were improperly parked in restricted zones.

Despite multiple warnings issued by KPSM regarding illegal parking on N. Debrot Road, opposite the Police Station in Philipsburg, officers were forced to take action. A total of 13 vehicles were towed from this location, and the drivers were later issued fines for parking illegally. Additionally, enforcement efforts were carried out in Coville Webster street, Emmaplein and Kanaal Steeg, where parking is strictly prohibited. Several drivers were also issued fines for violating parking regulations.

KPSM reminds all motorists that parking in restricted areas, on sidewalks, or in locations that obstruct the free flow of traffic is a violation of traffic regulations. Vehicles found in these areas will be subject to towing without further notice.

The police urge drivers to adhere to parking regulations to avoid inconvenience and potential fines. These enforcement actions will continue to ensure safe and accessible roadways for all road users.

Source: KPSM FB Page