Police updates on Dutch Quarter shooting

PHILIPSBURG- Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is providing an update on the ongoing investigation into the shooting incident that occurred in Dutch Quarter on March 14th, 2025, at approximately 11:00 PM.

On the evening of March 14th, Police Central Dispatch received multiple reports of gunfire in the Dutch Quarter area. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that two individuals had sustained gunshot wounds. Both the elderly male victim and a suspect were transported to the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for medical treatment. The elderly male victim remains hospitalized at SMMC in serious condition.

As the investigation progressed, detectives identified two additional suspects believed to have been involved in the incident. Reports indicate that these individuals were armed and may have discharged firearms during the altercation.

On March 17th, 2025, the two additional suspects voluntarily presented themselves at the Philipsburg Police Station, where they provided statements regarding their involvement in the shooting. Following their statements, both individuals were arrested and incarcerated.

To date, three suspects have been arrested in connection with the March 14th shooting incident. The investigation remains active as detectives work to determine the motive behind this shooting.

Source : KPSM FB pagr