Police Urges Owners To Collect Confiscated Scooters

~ Owners Urged to Take Action ~

PHILIPSBURG – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) continues to deal with a significant number of scooters that have been confiscated due to the lack of proper documentation or technical deficiencies, making them unfit for use on public roads.

As stated in previous press releases, KPSM continues to urge the owners of these scooters to come forward and retrieve their vehicles. While the message may sound repetitive, it is an essential part of the legal and administrative process.

According to established procedures, police are required to provide all reasonable opportunities for the rightful owners to reclaim their confiscated vehicles before any further action, such as disposal can be taken. Failure to retrieve the scooters within the designated timeframe may result in the vehicles being permanently removed from police custody.

KPSM once again calls on all individuals whose scooters may have been confiscated to visit the Philipsburg Police Station with the necessary documentation to initiate the retrieval process.

The Police Force thanks the public for its cooperation and continues to emphasize the importance of maintaining road safety and abiding by the law.

Source: Press Release