Police warns: Dog owners face prosecution for unsecured animals | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Authorities are warning dog owners across Sint Maarten, particularly those with large or aggressive breeds, that failure to properly secure their animals can lead to criminal prosecution, fines, and other enforcement actions.

All owners are reminded of their legal and moral responsibility to ensure their dogs are secured at all times. This includes sturdy, well-maintained fencing, locked gates, the use of leashes and muzzles in public spaces, and constant supervision. These precautions are not only vital for public safety but are required under the law.

Allowing dogs to roam freely or failing to take adequate safety measures puts the community at risk and can result in serious injury or death. Owners can be held legally and financially liable for any harm their animals cause.

Under Article 3:2 of the Penal Code of Sint Maarten, it is a criminal offense to fail to take sufficient measures to prevent dangerous dogs from causing harm. Penalties for negligence may include:

• Criminal charges under the Penal Code

• Fines or other legal sanctions

• Seizure of the animal or other enforcement measures

Authorities urge all dog owners to act responsibly and prevent incidents before they occur. The safety of the public, and the welfare of the animals, depends on strict adherence to these requirements.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/police-warns-dog-owners-face-prosecution-for-unsecured-animals