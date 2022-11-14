Police were busy with several accidents during busy week of St. Maarten’s Day | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Throughout the busy week of St. Maarten’s day, personnel of the traffic department have been busy investigating several traffic accidents that had taken place.

At about 02:05 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 Central Dispatch received a call concerning an accident that had taken place on A.Th.Illigde Road. According to preliminary investigation indicates that the driver of a white Hyundai i10, was driving on the A. Th.Illigde Road coming from the direction of the Anguilla Road heading in the direction of Arch Road.

Upon approaching the faint curve near the sports bar, the driver lost control of the vehicle she was operating because of wet road surface conditions, veered across into the lane of oncoming traffic, crosses over the ditch before she collided with the wall. Due to the accident, a driver suffered bruises to her nose and forehead as well as contusions to her right knee. She was given first aid and referred to her home physician. Her injuries were not life threatening.

On Saturday, November 12, 2022 around 05:44 pm Central Dispatch received a call concerning an accident on Airport Road near the Sol gas station.

According to the preliminary investigation it appears that the driver of white Kia Picanto exited the gas station and attempted to turn left onto the Airport Road. At the same time, the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving on the airport road coming from the direction of the Simpson Bay bridge and going in the direction of the causeway.

Attempting to avoid the collision, the driver of the Toyota Corolla swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic, but inevitably collided with the side of the Picanto. The force of the accident caused the Toyota Corolla to the side of the road and collided head-on with a gold Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked on the side of the road.

The Driver of the Toyota Corolla suffered a bruise to his forehead and complained of pain to the right side of his body. He was administered first aid and later transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. The driver of the Picanto was assessed at the scene by ambulance personnel. He complained of chest pain and was also he too was given first aid by the ambulance personnel. The investigation into this accident is ongoing.

On Sunday morning, November 13, 2022 around 06:30 am Central Dispatch received a report of an accident that occurred on the Rhine Road near the entrance of the parking lot of “The Cliff” in Cupe Coy.

Preliminary investigation at the scene indicated that the driver of a white Renault was on Rhine Road coming from Mullet Bay and heading towards Low Lands.

While approaching the entrance/exit to “The Cliff,” the driver of the Renault lost control of the vehicle for some unknown reason, subsequently veered to the left and collided with the concrete column on the westbound sidewalk of the road. The driver complained pain of pain to his neck. He was administered first aid at the location. His wounds were not life threatening.

Traffic department is also investigating this crash.

