Policy Alignment session drives candid dialogue at Economic Stakeholder Workshop | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Day Three of the Strategic Economic Stakeholder Consultation Workshop shifted the national conversation into deeper and more candid territory as government leaders and stakeholders gathered to examine policy alignment through an economic, social, and labour lens.

Described by participants as “not the most glamorous topic, but certainly one of the most necessary,” the morning session brought together keynote presentations that challenged traditional thinking and pushed for greater synchronization across sectors.

Reading Beyond Ourselves: Policy in Perspective

Opening the session, Senior Policy Advisor Jessica Rogers delivered a presentation centered on economic realities, policy modernization, and the need for cross-sector synchronization. Rogers emphasized that Sint Maarten does not suffer from a lack of ideas or initiatives, but rather from fragmentation, noting that progress slows when policies operate in silos instead of moving in alignment.

Her presentation highlighted that stakeholders must learn to read beyond themselves, engaging with policies even when they do not directly relate to their sector or personal interests. From TEATT’s perspective, the Ministry’s role is to examine dilemmas, challenges, and successes holistically, ensuring that economic growth, infrastructure planning, tourism development, and social realities move in the same direction.

Referencing current policy priorities, Rogers outlined why certain policies require modernization, including energy strategy, transportation frameworks, and investment diversification initiatives, stressing that conversations taking place this week are critical to updating policies for today’s realities. She reinforced that Sint Maarten’s economic pressures, ranging from infrastructure strain to housing and carrying-capacity challenges, require coordinated action rather than isolated decision-making.

Development and Its Social Footprint

Following the economic policy discussion, Acting Department Head of Social Development Sharilyn Bryson presented a historical and social perspective, tracing Sint Maarten’s journey from the early 1900s to today. Her presentation illustrated how decades of development, migration, tourism expansion, and external shocks have shaped the island’s social wellbeing over time.

Bryson highlighted that while development has brought opportunity, it has also introduced complex social challenges, including an ageing population, rising cost of living, housing pressures, and evolving health concerns. Participants were reminded that economic advancement cannot be viewed in isolation from social realities, as every stage of growth leaves an imprint on communities and national wellbeing.

Her message underscored the importance of acknowledging historical trends when crafting future policy, encouraging stakeholders to consider the long-term social implications of economic decisions.

Labour Realities: “The Time for the People Is Now”

Closing the keynote segment, Division Head of Labor Affairs and Social Services Peggy Ann-Dros delivered a direct and unfiltered presentation on labour market realities, emphasizing that while data is widely available, the real challenge lies in how it is interpreted and applied.

Ann-Dros spoke candidly about recurring policy cycles, noting that terms such as resilience, strategic, and collaboration have been used repeatedly over the years without always producing tangible change. Her presentation addressed the realities faced by the labour department, including instances where employment permit applications were denied due to qualified local candidates being available, yet recruitment practices favored foreign hires, a phenomenon she described as ethnic recruitment.

She further highlighted the legal and policy gaps that sometimes complicate decision-making, explaining that in certain cases, court rulings have upheld outcomes that expose weaknesses in existing policy frameworks. The presentation emphasized that balancing local protection, cultural dynamics, and investment remains one of Sint Maarten’s most pressing labour dilemmas, requiring decisive reform and stronger alignment between data, policy, and enforcement.

A Unified Message Despite Different Styles

Although each speaker approached the discussion from a different angle, economic policy, social development, and labour market reform, a common thread emerged throughout the morning session: Sint Maarten’s challenges are interconnected, and solutions must reflect a holistic national approach.

The session reinforced the workshop’s overarching theme, “Addressing Sint Maarten’s Crossroads; Charting a New Way Forward,” highlighting that meaningful progress will require honest dialogue, synchronized policies, and a willingness to confront difficult realities.

The Strategic Economic Stakeholder Consultation Workshop continues throughout the week at the Belair Community Center, bringing together government, private sector, and community voices to help shape the country’s forthcoming Strategic Economic Development Plan.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/policy-alignment-session-drives-candid-dialogue-at-economic-stakeholder-workshop