POLITICS: Ministerial visit at the end of October to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

Louis Mussington, president of the Community currently traveling in Paris, shared last Tuesday information that is close to his heart: the visit of the new minister responsible for overseas territories, Philippe Vigier, to the territory next month.

Accompanied by the 4th vice-president of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington communicated his pleasure at having been able to exchange with the new minister responsible for overseas territories in office since July 20, replacing Jean-François Carenco.

The president of the COM declares: “One thing is clear: working together is the only way to move forward. Since the start of our mandate, we have always favored collaboration to respond to important issues for the people of Saint-Martin.” During the transfer of power between Jean-François Carenco and Philippe Vigier, Louis Mussington expressed the wish for a future visit by the new minister to Saint-Martin. It is now done: “Philippe Vigier plans to go to Saint-Martin at the end of October” confided Louis Mussington who posed for the occasion with the new minister in charge of overseas territories and Michel Petit. Never two without three, the future ministerial visit will therefore indeed be the third in a year if the schedule is respected. Last May, the Minister of the Interior and Overseas Territories, Gérald Darmanin, was present in the territory to sign the border treaty, a historic moment for Saint-Martin. He was accompanied by the former minister responsible for overseas territories Jean-François Carenco, who had already made an intensive visit to the territory in October 2022. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/politique-visite-ministerielle-fin-octobre-a-saint-martin/