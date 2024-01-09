POLITICS: MP Frantz Gumbs invites the population to a public meeting | FAXINFO

Through this invitation on January 12 to the CCISM, the deputy for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin intends to share with the Saint-Martin population his results after a year and a half of actions since taking office on June 22 2022.

Two public meetings are organized, the first in Saint-Barthélemy on Thursday January 11 at 18:30 p.m. in the Harbor Master's room and the second will be addressed to the inhabitants of Saint-Martin on Friday January 12, 2024 at 18:30 p.m. in the Opale room of the CCISM (10 rue J.J. Fayel in Concordia). Admission to attend the public meeting is free. At the end of the presentation and discussions with the MP in place, a friendly drink will be offered. As a reminder, on June 18, 2022, Frantz Gumbs was elected deputy for the 1st constituency of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin with 2383 votes in his favor in the first round and 3921 votes in the second round with Daniel Gibbs facing him who counted 1913 votes. Taking office for this first term took place on June 22, 2022. Born on January 21, 1954 in Saint-Martin, Frantz Gumbs sits in the National Assembly with the Democratic group (MoDem and Independents), a group classified in the center of the political spectrum. Before becoming a deputy, Frantz Gumbs worked as a national education director. Among the politician's parliamentary files, we note the finance bill for 2023 and 2024, the management of major natural risks in overseas territories, the acceleration of the production of renewable energies, the the France/Netherlands agreement or the strengthening of the principle of territorial continuity overseas.

What is the role of an MP?

A deputy is elected by direct universal suffrage for a period of five years to sit in the National Assembly. Although elected in a specific geographical framework, he is a representative of the entire Nation. The representation of local authorities at the parliamentary level is ensured by the other chamber of parliament (known as the upper house), the Senate, where the senators sit (including Annick Pétrus, senator for Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, editor's note). The work of the deputy is carried out both in the Assembly and in his constituency. In the latter, the MP listens to his fellow citizens whom he can receive and also visit. The role of the deputy is multiple: he votes on the law, submits legislative proposals, he can in committee then in public session propose by amendment modifications to the text examined and speak, he can also rule at the request of the Government in the event of disagreement with the senators at the end of the “shuttle” between the two chambers if the joint committee does not arrive at a common text, the deputy has the possibility of questioning the Government or of signing a motion of censure which will be submitted to the vote of all the deputies in the event of the Government's responsibility being called into question. _VX

