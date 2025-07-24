POLITICS: Thomas Degos, a strategic return to the heart of the overseas territories | FAXINFO

A familiar face returns to Rue Oudinot. Thomas Degos, a seasoned senior civil servant, was appointed chief of staff to the Minister of Overseas Territories, Manuel Valls, by decree published on July 20. At 53, he succeeds Christophe Mirmand, who was recently appointed head of the Monegasque government.

Former Prefect of Mayotte from 2011 to 2013, former Director General of Overseas Territories (2013-2015), and former Chief of Staff to Annick Girardin, then Minister of Overseas Territories (2018-2019), Thomas Degos is no novice. His career, punctuated by strategic positions, makes him a key figure in overseas affairs.

The minister's new right-hand man arrives in a busy context: the institutional overhaul of Mayotte, the future of New Caledonia, the fight against the high cost of living, and strengthening security in the overseas territories. These are all challenges he is well aware of. One of his first projects will be preparing the territorial CIOMs starting in September, a prelude to a major Interministerial Overseas Committee by the end of the year. _Vx

