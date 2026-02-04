Pond Island Demolition Completed, VROMI warns against unauthorized building on government land | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) is issuing an important public notice following the successful completion of demolition operations on Pond Island, carried out over the past several days under applicable legal and policy frameworks.

Minister Patrice Gumbs confirmed that the work on the parcel has been completed successfully. The operations focused on the removal of unauthorized structures, including multiple shacks, containers, abandoned vehicles, fencing, and gates located on the property.

The minister emphasized that the action followed months of advance notice. VROMI began communicating with occupants and stakeholders in September regarding the planned demolition, with a final notification issued on January 12 specifying the commencement date. The work was intentionally scheduled after the Christmas holiday period out of consideration for residents.

Before demolition started, VROMI inspectors conducted thorough site assessments and documented all structures with photographs. Relevant stakeholders were present to ensure safe and coordinated execution, including GEBE N.V. and other utility providers.

With the parcel now cleared, Minister Gumbs stated that VROMI will be looking into other parcels of government land where unauthorized construction has taken place.

He also addressed confusion surrounding compensation and clarified that the National Recovery Program Bureau is not involved with these demolitions. Additionally, the minister stated that the area is not part of the ongoing project intervention, EDMP, on the landfill. As such, he warned residents not to wait for payments and not to rush to build additional structures, as no compensation is available.

The Minister also stressed a critical message for anyone occupying land or building structures on property: if the land was not deeded at the notary, the occupant does not have the parcel in long lease. The minister underscored that simply occupying land, even for an extended period, does not automatically grant legal ownership or lease rights.

Minister Gumbs acknowledged that the Pond Island situation reflects wider challenges, including housing, immigration, and broader socio-economic pressures facing the country. He noted that government is working to address these issues collectively, including through national housing policy.

The minister expressed appreciation to the Arrestatie team, the police force, and all cooperating agencies for their professionalism and support, which enabled the safe execution of the operations.

VROMI reiterated its commitment to proper land management, noting that poor land management contributes to the dirty and unsanitary conditions that many residents have raised concerns about. The ministry said it will continue enforcing regulations to protect public health, order, and the environment.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/pond-island-demolition-completed-vromi-warns-against-unauthorized-building-on-government-land