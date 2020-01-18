Pond Island shooting suspect will go on trial on February 5 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The suspect who allegedly left one man dead and another injured in a broad-daylight shooting in the vicinity of Clean St. Maarten and telecommunications company TelEm on Pond Island on October 3, 2019, will go on trial on murder and manslaughter charges on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.



Suspect A.R. (45) is also suspected of illegal firearm possession. The Prosecutor read out the charges during a pro-forma hearing on Wednesday.

The actual trial will take place next month, awaiting a report by Netherlands Forensic Institute (NFI). Also, a psychiatrist will be drafting a report on the defendant’s state of mind.



The shooting incident appears to have started from an altercation between suspect R. and two other men over a matter of business. R. left the Pond Island area afterwards and returned later with a firearm and shot the two men.



One of the victims died at the scene, having sustained a fatal gunshot wound. The injured man was shot multiple times and was transported to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) in serious condition.



After the shooting R. turned himself in at the Philipsburg police station where he was detained. The suspect is still held in pre-trial detention.

Lawyer Monique Hofman filed a request to hear a witness about the background of the incident. The Judge granted the request and ordered the witness to be heard under oath during the trial.



On Wednesday, the victim’s family announced that they would file for damages. The victim’s widow presented a statement to the Court, which was read by the Prosecutor.



In the statement, the woman said that her husband had been “mercilessly assassinated.” She asked for a maximum penalty, “in calling for justice and peace” for her and her children.

