Population, Tourism Sector and Business Community Reminded to Review Preparations for the Hurricane Season | Government of Sint Maarten

The National Disaster Coordinator of the Office of Disaster Management (ODM) Fire Chief Clive Richardson on Thursday is reminding the business community and the tourism sector to review their contingency plans for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

Richardson as National Disaster Coordinator (NDC), expresses his sympathy to the peoples of the Republic of Mexico, state of Oaxaca which was on Wednesday/Thursday impacted by category 3 Hurricane Erick along the Pacific Ocean coast of Mexico.

ODM said on Thursday that Hurricane Erick is a wake-up call and an eye opener for those who are not yet ready for the hurricane season. Even though Erick is not an Atlantic hurricane season system, it still a reminder for the region to be prepared and ready to take action.

ODM appeal once again for the population and the business community not to be complacent. Now is the time for the

business community in its entirety as well as residents to review what preparations they have in place, and don’t wait until a storm is about to hit the country to rush preparations.

At this stage of the hurricane season, tourism-oriented businesses including vacation rental management companies should have plans already in place in the event of a hurricane strike.

By having a hurricane plan in place, the business will be able to recover much quickly.

The prevention of the loss of life of staff and visitors along with protecting property from damage is the responsibility of every business owner.

The engine of the economy is based on every single business operation on the island having a plan in place to protect their business and re-open once all clear has been given. Each one plays a very important role in the country’s tourism-oriented service economy.

The community is urged to learn more about hurricane hazards and resources you need on how to prepare your family, home, or business for a storm/hurricane strike by visiting the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart.” The information here is also valuable for new residents.

Listen to the Government Radio station SXMGOV – 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime

Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

For official weather-related information, check out the website of the Meteorological Department of St. Maarten (MDS): www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/

Remember, be prepared and storm ready!​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Population,-Tourism-Sector-and-Business-Community-Reminded-to-Review-Preparations-for-the-Hurricane-Season2.aspx