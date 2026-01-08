Port St. Maarten strong in 2025, marks biggest cruise passenger total since 2019 | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Port St. Maarten closed 2025 with a preliminary total of 1,597,940 cruise passengers across 592 cruise calls, the island’s highest annual cruise passenger count since the pre-pandemic year 2019 and a clear signal of sustained momentum in the cruise sector.

Port St. Maarten Group CEO Alexander Gumbs

According to the year-end cruise statistics, 2025 performance was 16.3% higher than 2024, when the port recorded 1,374,362 passengers. The report also showed strong operational performance, including an overall ship occupancy rate of 99.60%.

The 2025 figure represents the closest return yet to pre-pandemic levels, following the disruption of global travel in the early 2020s. For context, St. Maarten recorded 1,631,537 cruise passengers in 2019, before falling to 844,090 in 2022, and then rebounding to 1,318,177 in 2023.

The port's performance can be credited to focused coordination with cruise partners, consistent service delivery, and a port operation that remained ready throughout the year. The milestone also reflects the leadership of Port St. Maarten CEO Alexander Gumbs and the wider port team, whose continued work strengthened confidence among cruise lines and helped sustain growth in cruise calls and passenger volumes through 2025.

The combined growth in passenger totals and the increased presence of mega ships highlights continued demand for St. Maarten as a marquee Caribbean stop, with strong performance driven by both call volume and higher-capacity arrivals.

The 2025 results reinforce the island’s position as a leading cruise destination in the region, while signaling continued opportunity for local businesses, vendors, tour operators, and the broader tourism economy as the sector moves forward.

