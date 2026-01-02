Port St. Maarten Welcomed New Year with Dual Inaugural Calls from Sun Princess and Allura | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Port St. Maarten Group (PSG) marked a historic start to the New Year on Wednesday, January 1, 2026, welcoming two vessels for their maiden calls to the “Friendly Island.”

On New Year’s Day, the Port hosted Princess Cruises’ next-generation ship, the Sun Princess, alongside Oceania Cruises’ new addition, the Allura.

The dual inaugural visit underscored St. Maarten’s continued appeal as a premier Caribbean destination and highlighted the Port’s capacity to accommodate the industry’s most advanced and luxurious ships simultaneously.

The arrival of the Sun Princess, the largest ship ever constructed for Princess Cruises, represented a significant milestone in maritime engineering and guest experience. Featuring innovative architectural designs and sustainable liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology, the vessel brought visitors to St. Maarten to experience the island’s offerings.

Joining her was the Allura, the second Allura-class ship from Oceania Cruises, which is positioned as a leader in small-ship luxury and culinary excellence. The presence of both vessels on New Year’s Day served as a strong signal of the confidence global cruise lines place in Port St. Maarten’s facilities and service.

“Starting the year 2026 with two inaugural calls is an extraordinary achievement for our tourism product,” Port St. Maarten Group Management stated.

“Welcoming the Sun Princess and the Allura on the very first day of the year sent a clear signal to the world that St. Maarten remains at the forefront of the cruise industry. These visits generated immediate economic impact for local stakeholders, from taxi drivers and tour operators to retailers and restaurateurs.

“We remained committed to ensuring that every passenger and crew member on these vessels experienced the hospitality that defines our island.”

PSG Management encouraged the local business community and the public to extend a warm welcome to the guests arriving on the two ships.

As the year began, the Port reaffirmed its commitment to fostering excellence, enhancing infrastructure, and ensuring St. Maarten continues to lead as a preferred gateway to the Caribbean.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/port-st-maarten-welcomed-new-year-with-dual-inaugural-calls-from-sun-princess-and-allura