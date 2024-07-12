PORTRAIT: Donatien Sylvestre known as “Dounce”, a footballer who marked his era | FAXINFO

Well known in the world of football, Donatien Sylvestre alias “Dounce” made the heyday of Saint-Martin football in the 90s-2000s as a player with his teammates from the glorious era. Meet an inveterate football enthusiast!

fax info : “Can you introduce yourself in a few words? »

Donatien Sylvestre : “I was born in Saint-Martin on December 31, 1968, New Year’s Eve (laughs)! I completed my schooling on the island before leaving for Guadeloupe for the rest of my studies. After obtaining my Baccalaureate, I left for mainland France to carry out my military service in Rouen in the Army. Twelve months later, I was back on my home island. I quickly returned to working life by opening a grocery store in Saint-James. I then opened a pet store on rue de Hollande then the bar “Chez Dounce” still on rue de Hollande where I have been based since 2013.”

fax info : “Tell me about your beginnings as a footballer. When do they go back? »

DS: “I started kicking the ball very early, at the age of five I think. I first played in youth teams then in juniors at Sporting Club. I then joined the Yawanka senior team in 1984 representing the Saint-James district, a beautiful memory. At the same time as the championship, I made my debut with the Saint-Martin selection at the age of 17. It was an honor for me to wear the selection jersey.”

FI : “What are your best memories? »

DS : “Unquestionably when I joined the Jah Rebels team created in 1990! With my brother Patrice and the teammates at the time, we had some great moments! Starting with our title of 2nd Division champions. In the 90s, there were 1st and 2nd Division championships in Saint-Martin. After our promotion to D1, we won the title six times over the ten years during which I played for the Jah Rebels. I also have excellent memories of the Mondialito organized by the late Claude Tage. We made a great team with the Block Boys! »

FI: “You also had great moments with the Saint-Martin selection, right? »

DS : " Oh yes ! I played with the selection from 1987 to 2003 as central defender. We had very good players on our different teams. I am thinking of Jean-Louis Richard, Alain Haillant, Alex Dolin, Jean-Paul Arrondel, François Matthew, Eric Coco, Eric Cozier, Mario Roumou, Raymond Dijon, Thierry Saint-Autret and many others. The list is long ! We also had the honor of meeting several professional teams passing through Saint-Martin every summer: the famous Saint-Etienne of Michel Platini, Cannes, Lens, Olympique de Marseille and other teams who have played on the lawn of the Albéric Richards stadium. The Variété Club de France also came on January 2, 1990 with Platini, Giresse, Pécout, Trésor, Rocheteau and others. All football lovers in Saint-Martin still remember it! »

FI : “Your final words? »

DS : “Saint-Martin has always been and will remain a land of football! I take this opportunity to wish the best to the new generation.”

Interview by AF

