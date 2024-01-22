PORTRAIT: Peggy Renaud, music in her skin | FAXINFO

With Saint-Martin as her adopted home for more than twenty years, singer-songwriter Peggy Renaud, better known under the stage name Madmoiselle Rose, seduces with her unique grain of voice which caresses and hypnotizes the eardrum of her listeners .

Falling in love with Saint-Martin during her first visit at the age of 23, Peggy Renaud moved there with her husband and all her love for music. By starting the guitar at the age of 35, the artist born in Tours and raised in Guyana opened a door that would mark her career as a singer: the composition of her first songs. By participating for two years in Starling Musical and joining Audrey Duputié's Starmania troupe from the Théâtre de la Chapelle, Peggy Renaud discovered an unfailing love for musical comedy and gained confidence on stage: "It allowed me to develop the stage aspect and associate it with music.” To compensate for her lack of theoretical training which leaves her with a feeling of illegitimacy, the talented self-taught person decides to learn music theory and music by following an internship at the Cours Florent Musique. There she met Zoé Gilbert, interpretation teacher and vocal coach of Lara Fabian and the late Maurane, and discovered vocal octaves that she never suspected:

“Thanks to this meeting with Zoé, I was able to record five of my titles in Paris including ‘Puisqu’on y est’ and perform on the prestigious Nez Rouge boat stage.” The audience is charmed and Peggy’s talent confirmed.

Miss Rose in the kitchen with the candlestick…

“I chose this stage name and this spelling because we all have a ‘mad’ side. I was part of a small Avé group after a year of playing the guitar and that’s where Madmoiselle rose was born, 8 years ago.” By publishing her first video clip “Puiqu’on y est” last year, filmed at Anse Marcel in the company of her guitarist at the time Félipé, Peggy Renaud allows Madmoiselle Rose to exist fully, in full view and listened to by all, for the greatest pleasure of his audience. The sweet voice of Madmoiselle Rose is now associated with the musicality of Jean-Michel Carollo, her new guitarist (whose portrait we will profile in a future edition): "I am lucky to have had guitarists who accompany me in my delusions and with Jean-Mi, we have a great bond.” By offering an eclectic repertoire ranging from Gilbert Montagné to the Scorpions, Madmoiselle Rose focuses on the unique side of revisiting French song standards and classics of English-speaking music: “We only play acoustically with positive songs, while pleasing, each set is different and very sensual, with modified covers and my compositions.” Voted employee of the year when she worked in the marketing department at Dauphin Telecom, Peggy Renaud has worked since 2017 with her husband who owns the company Caribbean Construction and intends to let Madmoiselle Rose (re)take center stage in 2024. Thanks to her son and her best friend, this music lover who modeled her voice in karaoke during her adolescence keeps up to date with the latest musical trends without ever putting a damper on her credo: “I can't sing if I don't feel Nothing ". _VX

Facebook/Instagram/Youtube info: #MadmoiselleRoseChante

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/portrait-peggy-renaud-la-musique-dans-la-peau/