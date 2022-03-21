Possession or distribution of child porn punishable by law | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM is investigating the distribution in the Sint Maarten community of a pornographic video featuring a minor. The public is reminded that the possession and sharing of such material carry serious penalties.

The possession or distribution of child pornography, whether in photographs or videos, is punishment by law in Sint Maarten as it is in other parts of the Dutch Kingdom and the world. Such material depicting a sexual act involving a person under age 18 is punishable with up to four years imprisonment. This act carries a penalty of eight years if the distribution/possession is a habit or profession.

Being present at a situation where there are sexual acts with a person younger than 18 years carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison. The maximum sentences in all these instances are raised by a third if the perpetrator is responsible for the child as a caregiver.

Parents, guardians, and all caregivers should be aware of their responsibility to care and protect those who are in their charge. If you are not sure, talk to people you trust, the court of guardianship of the police. Minors should be reassured that sexual crimes against them are not their fault and a safe space should be created for the child to tell his or her story.

To all minors, a simple rule: everything under your shirt and shorts is yours only. No one should be touching that, except the ones who care for you.

The public to report cases of suspected sexual abuse of minors and general cases to KPSM.

“Please refrain from forwarding child pornography or any kind of pornography and delete it”

The post Possession or distribution of child porn punishable by law appeared first on Faxinfo.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/brison-applauds-efforts-in-blockchain-and-crypto-opportunities-for-country/

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/21/possession-or-distribution-of-child-porn-punishable-by-law/