Preparation underway for IPKO in February in Aruba | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Parliament’s Permanent Committee of Kingdom Affairs and Inter-Parliamentary Relations (CKAIR) on Tuesday discussed preparations for the next Inter-Parliamentary Consultation of the Kingdom (IPKO), scheduled for February 19 to 21, 2026 in Aruba, and the related tripartite discussions. It is customary for delegations from the four parliaments within the Kingdom to meet for discussions on matters of shared importance, particularly those requiring parliamentary coordination. IPKO meetings also typically include a work visit as part of the program.

The proposed delegation to participate in the IPKO and tripartite meetings in Oranjestad, Aruba, is as follows: MP Sjamira Roseburg, as chairperson of the committee, MP Egbert Doran, MP Viren Kotai, MP Lyndon Lewis, MP Franklin Meyers, MP Omar Ottley, and MP Raeyhon Peterson, together with the Secretary-General of Parliament and the President of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams.

Chairlady of CKAIR MP Sjamira Roseburg noted that the agreed topics for the upcoming IPKO include follow-up of the prior agreement list, a technical briefing on the geopolitical situation in the Kingdom, and financial relations in the Kingdom. It was also stated that a virtual tripartite meeting is intended to take place before the Aruba sessions so delegations can align positions ahead of IPKO.

Chairlady Roseburg advised that a videoconference is scheduled for Monday, January 19, 2026 among the IPKO procedure members. The procedure group consists of the chairpersons of the parliaments of Aruba, Curaçao, and St. Maarten, the chairpersons of the Kingdom Affairs committees of those parliaments, and the chairpersons of the Kingdom Affairs committees of the Dutch First and Second Chambers. Based on that procedure meeting, the host will draft the program.

Members also discussed additions to the agenda and proposed areas where St. Maarten should arrive with clearer information. Curaçao proposed adding the topic of aging, and St. Maarten members supported the inclusion. MP Egbert Doran noted the need to consider local realities when discussing retirement age and aging policy, arguing that circumstances in small communities differ from the Netherlands and that health and social impacts must be weighed, especially across professions with different physical demands.

MP Sarah Wescot-Williams agreed that aging is a real concern and stressed that St. Maarten needs a stronger data foundation when bringing the issue to Kingdom-level discussions. She called for an updated, documented profile of the aging population and an overview of what steps are being taken, where gaps remain, and where assistance is needed. She referenced visible initiatives such as helping seniors with digital skills, but flagged the need for clearer insight, particularly around preventive healthcare and broader support systems.

The chair indicated openness to sending a letter to government requesting updated data so the delegation can present a clearer national aging profile during discussions, and also use the information to identify collaboration opportunities with other countries.

The committee then moved to tripartite agenda proposals coming from Curaçao, which included food safety and food security, airfares between the islands, and the Ministerial Cooperation Regulation. Members agreed to these and added further points for St. Maarten’s focus, including discussing the status of the petit committee on dispute regulation that had been mentioned previously. MP Wescot-Williams also requested that agenda items come with short written annotations from proposers so participants understand the intent and direction of each discussion.

Additional suggestions included raising the topic of regional military training opportunities that existed prior to 10-10-10 and exploring how such training could be supported or structured again, including the idea of a work visit to learn from Aruba’s arrangements.

The committee concluded the meeting by confirming the priority agenda items and noting that membership for the petit committee on dispute regulation would be finalized and communicated.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/preparation-underway-for-ipko-in-february-in-aruba