PREPARATIONS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THE SZV OFFICE BUILDING WELL UNDERWAY

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten (Sunday January 22, 2023) — Preparations for the construction of the SZV building and Community Wellness Unit in Cay Hill are well underway. On January 17, 2023, the Minister of VROMI, Mr. Jurendy Doran, signed off the Ministerial Decree (in Dutch: Ministerieel Besluit) to issue a parcel of 6.400 m2 lease land in Cay Hill in a long lease to construct the SZV building and the Community Wellness Unit.

The SZV office and Community Wellness Unit are part of the area’s development plans, which include the improvement of the tennis court, a multi-purpose field for basketball, netball, volleyball, football, and hockey, and the integration and upgrade of the existing playground.

Furthermore, SZV has recently concluded its first stage for selecting the contractor for the new SZV office building. In November 2022, Social & Health Insurances SZV started with a public tender seeking contractors following two stages. In the first stage, the ‘Pre-selection of Qualified Tenderers,’ SZV received five (5) submissions from interested contractors in reply to the “Request for Information.”

After the closing of the first stage, the Evaluation Committee evaluated the five (5) submissions for the pre-selection. Based on the evaluation, the following two (2) companies (in alphabetical order) were selected as Qualified Tenderers for the construction project:

Liccom N.V. Windward Roads B.V.

SZV will invite these two (2) Qualified Tenderers to participate in the second stage of the ‘Construction Tender,’ which is expected to start at the end of February 2023.

The construction of the new office building for SZV is set to save the organization on average two (2) million Antillian guilders per year on rent, create a healthier and flexible work environment for SZV employees, improve access for visiting clients and become a welcoming and eco-friendly community space for events, daily wellness routines, and (family) recreation.