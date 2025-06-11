Preparations for HUREX 2025 Training Exercise Underway. Temporary Airport & Road Closures on June 17 | Government of Sint Maarten

Preparations for Hurricane Exercise 2025 (HUREX 2025) are well underway for a full-scale live drill at the operational, tactical and strategic level of the Disaster Management Organization and supporting partners.

The drill will take place along the Airport Road and Simpson Bay Lagoon area and will entail the temporary closure of the Princess Juliana International Airport on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM.

Certain roads in the vicinity of the airport will also be closed for vehicular traffic during the national HUREX 2025 training exercise. This information will be shared soon.

The preparedness of the system of Disaster Response as it is currently structured for the country will be tested and evaluated in order to further develop and improve the country’s Disaster Management Strategic Response.

Various emergency services and military vehicles as well as personnel from various governmental and non-governmental entities will be working together during the exercise, and the public will see a noticeable increase in emergency services activity on the road network, and therefore there is no need for alarm.

The HUREX exercise takes place on a regular basis and includes the 10 Emergency Support Functions (ESFs) and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) from the country’s Disaster Management Organization along with the Dutch military detachment based on the island, and additional partners.

The exercise allows all relevant government agencies, semi-government organizations and non-governmental organizations along with the military to familiarize themselves with operational protocols in the event of a disaster.

The exercise takes place under the banner of the Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management.

The Fire Department/Office of Disaster Management falls under the Ministry of General Affairs.​

