Presentation of the Eco-Actions Trophies in Paris: The Saint-Martin Nature Reserve in the spotlight! | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, April 9, at the Hôtel de Lassay, in Paris, during the awards ceremony for the Eco-Actions Trophies, the Sustainable Overseas Competition and the ifrecor prize, the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve has was awarded the Palme Herbier for the ReCorEA project.

This is a two-year project to mitigate anthropogenic pressures on coral reefs and associated ecosystems (seagrass beds and mangroves). A whole range of actions is planned, part of which has already been implemented. Among these actions, we can cite, for example, the updating of the mapping of terrestrial and marine habitats, the scientific monitoring of the state of health of the ecosystems in question, the implementation of a new mooring strategy within the nature reserve for the preservation of seagrass beds, the restoration and replanting of mangroves and awareness and education actions with schools and the public.

It was also an opportunity to increase the visibility of the Saint Martin National Nature Reserve.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/remise-des-trophees-eco-actions-a-paris-la-reserve-naturelle-de-saint-martin-a-lhonneur/