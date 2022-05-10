President Louis Mussington and the Delegate Prefect Vincent Berton visit Quartier d’Orléans | FAXINFO

QUARTIER D’ORLÉANS: After a first stop at the Maison France Services (formerly known as MSAP) to meet with the staff of the Collectivité and the young people in civic service, the president and the prefect went to the premises of the association Sem ta Route.

The discussion on the needs in animation of the district allowed to value the actions led by the association in favor of the inhabitants of the sector but also of the other districts of the island. The visit ended with a meeting with members of the Compagnons Bâtisseurs association, which has been working in the area since 2017 to serve the most disadvantaged.

Finally, President Mussington and Prefect Berton scheduled a time of exchange with the representative of the District Council No. 1, Mr. Jimmy Gumbs.

