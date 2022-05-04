President Louis Mussington receives Régis Elbez, SGAR of Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: Mr. Régis ELBEZ, Secretary General for Regional Affairs (SGAR of Guadeloupe), was received by President Louis MUSSINGTON, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, as part of the management of European funds on the territory of St. Martin.

On this occasion, President Louis Mussington was able to review the consumption of European envelopes, the SGAR’s mission being to pilot the various European operational programs State-ERDF-ESF, under the management authority of the Prefect of the Region Guadeloupe, and to coordinate their implementation with the services instructors and managers of these funds.

For the 2014-2020 operational program, Saint-Martin has a programming rate for the ERDF fund of over 111% on a budget of €38.6 million, while the ESF has a programming rate of about 80% on a total budget of €20 million.

The territory of Saint-Martin has also benefited from an additional ERDF-SSE envelope of €40 million as part of the fight against the effects of the health crisis (Covid).27 million has been allocated to an ERDF-REACT-EU axis exclusively dedicated to Saint-Martin, while another ESF-REACT-EU axis has been allocated €8 million of credits dedicated to Saint-Martin.

Finally, at the beginning of 2022, the territory of Saint-Martin will benefit from an additional €5 million on the ERDF-REACT-EU priority axis, i.e. a total of €32 million allocated to the territory (public and private sectors), within the framework of this additional budget.

15 operations have already been programmed for a total amount of more than €14 million, and the prefecture is currently registering 6 new applications for an amount of €17 million.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin is conducting several projects with the support of European funds allocated under this REACT EU initiative:

– The creation of the connected university campus

– Equipping territorial administrative services with new technologies

– Digital transition and bio-environmental upgrading of the 600 college

– Digital transition and bio-environmental upgrading of the College 900

– Digital transition and bio-environmental upgrading of the Media Library

– Development of the sustainable tourist pole of Grand Case

– Beautification of the tourist areas and the image of the destination

– Work on the JL Vanterpool stadium (lighting – bleachers – rainwater recovery)

– The implementation of a smart public lighting network (LED)

– The upgrading of the Savane fire station to a bio-environmental standard

– The creation of a space to promote the culture and intangible heritage of Saint Martin

The community of Saint-Martin is a good student in terms of consumption of European funds. The first conclusions of the audit carried out by the IGAS, at the beginning of April 2022, show that the Collectivité’s managers have increased their skills, as well as an efficient management and internal control system.

President Louis Mussington salutes the work done and encourages the administrative teams to persevere in their efforts to serve the territory and its inhabitants more effectively.

