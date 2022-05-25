President Louis Mussington’s condolence message on the passing of Acting Governor of Sint Maarten, Mr. Reynold Groenevedlt | FAXINFO

It is with great sadness that I learned of the suddenpassingof Mr. Reynold Groeneveldt, acting Governor of Sint Maarten.

On behalf of the Territorial Council, the people of Saint-Martin and on my own behalf, I wish to offer my deepest condolences to his family, as well as to his excellency Drs Eugene HOLIDAY, Governor of Sint Maarten.

Mr. Reynold Groeneveldt was a man of conviction and great determination, who dedicated his life’s work to the progress of Sint Maarten and the accomplishment of its people.

As a teacher, lawyer, and acting Governor for the last decade he leaves behind a proud legacy ofaccomplishments and service to his Country. His leadership will be greatly missed.

Once again, I extend my thoughts and heartfelt sympathies tohis family and the people of Sint Maarten

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/05/25/president-louis-mussingtons-condolence-message-on-the-passing-of-acting-governor-of-sint-maarten-mr-reynold-groenevedlt/

