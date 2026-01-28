President Mussington highlights schools, library, lighting and roads in 2026 outlook | The Peoples Tribune

MARIGOT–President Louis Mussington delivered his annual wishes to the territory’s “living forces” on Friday, January 23, 2026, during a ceremony held on the Marigot waterfront. The event brought together elected officials, dignitaries from Saint-Martin and St. Maarten, and public and private partners.

In remarks focused on proximity, the human dimension of public service, and community cohesion, Mussington pointed to what he described as the dynamism of public order, noting that the Collectivité carried out more than 30 operations in 2025 across multiple areas.

“In 2025, the Collectivité has made the choice of a strong and targeted investment in favour of local sport, the renovation of sports platforms, in particular, to offer residents, especially young people, modernized, accessible and secure equipment,” the President said.

Looking ahead, Mussington outlined major infrastructure deliveries and works planned for 2026. He said the Collectivité is expected to deliver two new collèges, including a 600-place facility in Quartier d’Orléans and a 900-place facility in La Savane, financed with support from the French State and Europe. He also announced the rehabilitation of the territorial media library, a €12 million project financed by the State, Europe, and the Collectivité, with delivery scheduled for the end of 2026.

Additional projects planned for 2026 include the extension of the Cul-de-Sac cemetery, construction of a new landfill and a resource recovery plant, and various road works, including interventions linked to the rainwater network.

The President also highlighted investments in public lighting, reporting 2,700 light points across the territory and stating that €10 million has been committed since 2023 for 35 kilometers of renewed networks. He added that the Collectivité has invested €4.5 million in paving works aimed at road repairs.

“I have strived, whatever the situations, to make the best choices, supported by a Collectivity that protects you better, brings us more together, and transforms our country faster,” Mussington said.

In closing, the President expressed the hope that 2026 will be “a year of peace and balance, a year of progress and hope, a year of solidarity and trust.” The Collectivité announced that the full video of the 2026 wishes ceremony will be published on its page from Friday, January 30.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/president-mussington-highlights-schools-library-lighting-and-roads-in-2026-outlook