President of Parliament: Stop linking meetings to a Minister’s availability | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–In response to recent public discussion and media inquiries, the President of Parliament said she intends to stop the practice of linking the scheduling of parliamentary meetings to the availability of ministers, arguing that it weakens Parliament’s independence by placing the legislature’s calendar “at the mercy of the executive branch.”

The President reflected on situations where meetings are requested while simultaneously insisting on the presence of specific ministers, a customary approach she said requires closer scrutiny. “This practice, in actuality, places Parliament’s schedule at the mercy of the executive branch,” the President stated. “That was never the intention of our parliamentary system, nor does it align with my focus on a more independently functioning Parliament.”

She emphasized that the Rules of Order draw a clear procedural distinction between convening a meeting of Parliament and requesting the presence of a minister. While Members may request that a minister be questioned in chamber or provide information, such a request requires explicit approval by Parliament. Convening a meeting, however, is a separate matter governed by its own procedure.

“The Rules of Order are very clear on this point,” the President said. “Requesting and convening meetings is one matter; requesting the presence of a Minister is another. Going forward, I intend to stress this distinction more clearly.”

The President also noted that the Rules of Order already provide tools for urgent situations, including the option of requesting an urgent debate. She said these mechanisms, when used properly, allow Parliament to address pressing matters without blurring institutional roles. In addition, she said she will continue pushing for Parliament to focus more on topical committees rather than structuring work around entire ministries.

In elaborating on committee work, the President pointed to the value of focused committees such as those dealing with climate change, infrastructure, and healthcare. She referenced her proposal, launched during the closing of the 2024–2025 parliamentary year, for a committee on the country’s electricity supply. She said the proposed “GEBE” committee has received a favorable response from the Committee of Petitions and will now be formally proposed for approval.

She added that the Rules of Order do not limit committees to interactions with government ministers only, but also allow work visits, hearings, interviews, and other fact-finding engagements. Committees can then table proposals for formal decision-making. “The parliament as a body stands to benefit from this approach,” the President stated.

The President said her position aligns with earlier statements she has made since assuming office, in which she has repeatedly emphasized the importance of a more independently functioning Parliament grounded in constructive collaboration, sharper focus on agenda topics, stronger committee work, and ongoing training for Members.

“Independence does not mean isolation,” the President stated. “It means a Parliament that is confident in its role, disciplined in its procedures, and capable of working collaboratively, internally and with the executive, while maintaining clear institutional boundaries.”

She also referenced prior procedural refinements as part of an ongoing effort to improve parliamentary operations. “Just as earlier procedural refinements, such as the introduction of interruptions were aimed at improving parliamentary debate, my current focus is on reinforcing Parliament’s independence within the framework of our existing Rules of Order,” the President said.

Acknowledging concern from both the public and Members of Parliament regarding effectiveness, the President said meaningful improvements can be achieved through greater procedural discipline.

“I hear the frustration expressed by Members of Parliament and by the general public,” she stated. “I am convinced that some tightening up within our present Rules of Order would already go a long way.”

At the same time, the President stressed that effectiveness depends on cooperation between both branches of government. “Parliamentary effectiveness is not a one-sided responsibility,” she said. “It also depends on cooperation by the executive branch, for example by answering written questions in a timely manner, appearing during Question Hour, and responding to matters arising from meetings of Parliament.”

The President concluded by reiterating that her objective is not confrontation but institutional balance. “Strengthening Parliament is about ensuring that each institution functions as intended, with mutual respect for roles, responsibilities, and democratic accountability,” the President said.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/president-of-parliament-stop-linking-meetings-to-a-ministers-availability