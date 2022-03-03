Price comparison: Surveyors in the field until April 30, 2022 | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: As part of the partnership between the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, the Ministry of Economy and Finance and the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEE) concerning the spatial price comparison survey, investigators specially recruited by the Collectivité are in the field for the purpose of collecting prices, from 1 February to 30 April, 2022.

The Collectivité de Saint-Martin wished to participate in the 2022 spatial price comparison survey (ECSP), conducted by INSEE in metropolitan France and the overseas departments.

The objective of spatial price comparisons is to compare identical products from one territory to another and products that ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/03/price-comparison-surveyors-in-the-field-until-april-30-2022/