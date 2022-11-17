Price of gasoline goes down while consumers have to pay more for diesel | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: The Government of St. Maarten regulates the prices of petroleum products by imposing a maximum price at which wholesalers and retailers can sell these products on St. Maarten.

Due to the restocking of ULG and Diesel, which is due to ongoing developments internationally was purchased at a lower price for ULG and a higher price for Diesel than the prior stock, the prices of crude oil have experienced adjustments downward for Gasoline and upward for Diesel. The general public is hereby informed that as of November 18, 2022, at 6:00 am, the maximum consumer prices of Gasoline and Diesel, ...



