Prices for gasoline and diesel going down today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication announced reductions of the prices at the pumps for unleaded gasoline and diesel fuel as of 6:00am, today, Tuesday, September 15.

Following downward developments on the international market for crude oil, the government of St. Maarten has lowered the maximum price for unleaded gasoline from the current price of NAf. 1.721 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.706 per litre.

The price for diesel will be changed from the current price of NAf. 1.222 per litre to the new price of NAf. 1.169.

The price change for these two petroleum products was announced by the TEATT ministry early Monday evening.

