Prices for gasoline, diesel fuel going up from today | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Road users will once again have to pay more at the pumps when filling up their motor vehicles as of 6:00am, today, Tuesday, July 7.

Following developments on the international market for crude oil, the Government of St. Maarten has increased the price for unleaded gasoline from the current price of NAf. 1.580 per litre, to NAf. 1.685 per litre.

Last month, on June 13, the price of gasoline was increased by 19.5 cents per litre.

From today, diesel fuel will cost 9.3 cents more when the litre price has been increased from the amount of NAf. 1.102 to the new charge of NAf. 1.195.

The price changes for these petroleum products were announced by the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT) on Monday evening.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/prices-for-gasoline-diesel-fuel-going-up-from-today-2