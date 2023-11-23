Prime Distributors Demonstrates Corporate Responsibility with 5th Annual Thanksgiving Drive

~ Over 200 Bags Donated to Community ~

Cole Bay, St. Maarten – In the spirit of gratitude and corporate responsibility, Prime Distributors, a leading food & beverages distribution company, proudly announces the success of its annual Thanksgiving Drive. This year’s initiative saw the company donating over 200 bags filled with essential food items to local communities. Some of the areas where distribution took place were: Dutch Quarter, Cay Bay & Pond Island.

As part of Prime Distributors’ commitment to giving back, the Thanksgiving Drive aims to support families in need during the holiday season. Each bag was thoughtfully curated with a variety of staple items, ensuring that recipients could enjoy a hearty Thanksgiving meal.

Corporate Responsibility in Action:

Prime Distributors believes in making a positive impact beyond business operations. The annual Thanksgiving Drive is a manifestation of the company’s dedication to social responsibility and community welfare. By actively participating in initiatives like these, Prime Distributors reinforces its role as a responsible corporate citizen.

The Marketing Team who is in charge of leading this project annually with the support of the management team and some of their core suppliers like Nestle, Kraft, Proctor & Gamble, Mondelez, Best Dressed Chicken, Libby’s etc. Just to name a few.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to the community through our annual Thanksgiving Drive. Especially during these challenging times, it is our duty to support those who may need a helping hand. Prime Distributors is committed to making a meaningful difference in the lives of our neighbors and fostering a spirit of gratitude.”

The donations were distributed in collaboration with our team that volunteered their time to make sure that we made this a reality. As usual, the recipients expressed their heartfelt appreciation for Prime Distributors’ generosity, emphasizing the positive impact such initiatives have on community well-being.

Prime Distributors has been at the forefront of food distribution and various projects that have impacted our community throughout the year. They are committed to excellence not only in business but also in social responsibility, the company actively engages in community initiatives to contribute to the welfare of society.