Prime Minister Applauds Civil Registry Department for Delivering Over 3,600 Additional Services Through Expanded Walk-In Days | Government of Sint Maarten

​Philipsburg – Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has applauded the Civil Registry Department for its continued commitment to improving public access to essential government services, following the successful delivery of more than 3,600 additional services through expanded walk-in service days during the first half of 2026. The initiative has enabled thousands of residents to access critical government services more quickly and conveniently while reducing waiting times and enhancing the overall customer experience.

Between January and June 2026, the Civil Registry Department provided 3,622 additional services during dedicated walk-in service days. These included 1,981 Registration Form services, 809 Identification Card services, 520 Passport services, and 312 Driver’s Licence services, reflecting both the growing demand for these essential services and the department’s commitment to meeting the needs of the community.

Building on this success, the Civil Registry Department continues to implement practical measures to improve public access to its services. In addition to organizing dedicated walk-in service days, the department is continuously reviewing its appointment schedule and proactively contacting customers to offer earlier appointment dates whenever openings become available. These efforts are helping to improve service delivery while ensuring that available appointment slots are utilized as efficiently as possible.

Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina commended the department for embracing a customer-focused approach to public service.

"Government is at its best when it responds directly to the needs of its people. The Civil Registry Department has demonstrated exactly what citizen-focused public service should look like by expanding access through additional walk-in days while actively working to accommodate residents with earlier appointments whenever possible. I sincerely commend the management and staff for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving the people of Sint Maarten."

The Prime Minister emphasized that the figures represent meaningful progress in improving access to government services.

"Providing more than 3,600 additional services in just six months is a significant achievement. Behind every service delivered is a resident who was able to obtain an important government document more efficiently. While we recognize that demand for these services remains high, these results demonstrate that the department is taking concrete steps to improve accessibility and reduce waiting times. This is the kind of practical, solution-oriented governance our people expect and deserve."

PM Dr. Mercelina also encouraged residents to make full use of the department’s appointment system and not to wait until documents have expired before seeking assistance.

"I encourage residents not to wait until the last minute to renew their identification card, passport, or driver’s licence. Applying early gives the department greater flexibility to accommodate appointments and, where possible, offer earlier dates. Our staff are committed to providing the best possible service, and we encourage the public to reach out if they wish to inquire about earlier appointment availability."

Residents requiring services related to Identification Cards, Driver’s Licences, Passports, or Registration Forms are encouraged to contact the Civil Registry Department to schedule an appointment or inquire about earlier appointment opportunities.

Appointments and inquiries can be made through the following channels:

Email:

BurgerzakenSXM@sintmaartengov.org

Telephone:

+1 (721) 550-8280

+1 (721) 550-8262

+1 (721) 550-8284

+1 (721) 526-1543

Office Hours:

Monday through Friday

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Residents are also reminded to take advantage of the Civil Registry Department’s appointment-based services by contacting the department in advance. The department continues to enhance its service delivery through improved scheduling, proactive customer outreach, and additional walk-in opportunities when operationally feasible. The public is encouraged to follow the official Government communication channels for announcements regarding future walk-in days and other service enhancements.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Applauds-Civil-Registry-Department-for-Delivering-Over-3-600-Additional-Services-Through-Expanded-Walk-In-Da.aspx