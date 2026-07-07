Prime Minister applauds Civil Registry for delivering more than 3,600 additional services | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has commended the Civil Registry Department for delivering 3,622 additional services through expanded walk-in service days during the first six months of 2026, saying the results reflect a practical effort to improve public access to essential government services.

Between January and June, the department provided 1,981 Registration Form services, 809 Identification Card services, 520 Passport services and 312 Driver's Licence services during dedicated walk-in service days.

The initiative has allowed thousands of residents to access key government services more quickly while helping to reduce waiting times and improve the overall customer experience.

Building on the results, the Civil Registry Department is continuing to review its appointment schedule and proactively contact customers when earlier appointment dates become available. The department said this approach is helping to make better use of available appointment slots and improve service delivery.

Prime Minister Mercelina commended the department for what he described as a customer-focused approach to public service.

"Government is at its best when it responds directly to the needs of its people. The Civil Registry Department has demonstrated exactly what citizen-focused public service should look like by expanding access through additional walk-in days while actively working to accommodate residents with earlier appointments whenever possible," Mercelina said.

"I sincerely commend the management and staff for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving the people of St. Maarten."

The Prime Minister said the figures represent measurable progress in improving access to government services.

"Providing more than 3,600 additional services in just six months is a significant achievement. Behind every service delivered is a resident who was able to obtain an important government document more efficiently," Mercelina said.

"While we recognize that demand for these services remains high, these results demonstrate that the department is taking concrete steps to improve accessibility and reduce waiting times. This is the kind of practical, solution-oriented governance our people expect and deserve."

Mercelina also encouraged residents not to wait until their documents have expired before seeking assistance.

"I encourage residents not to wait until the last minute to renew their identification card, passport, or driver's licence. Applying early gives the department greater flexibility to accommodate appointments and, where possible, offer earlier dates," he said.

"Our staff are committed to providing the best possible service, and we encourage the public to reach out if they wish to inquire about earlier appointment availability."

Residents requiring Identification Cards, Driver's Licences, Passports or Registration Forms are encouraged to contact the Civil Registry Department to schedule an appointment or inquire about earlier appointment opportunities.

Appointments and inquiries can be made by email atBurgerzakenSXM@sintmaartengov.orgor by telephone at +1 (721) 550-8280, +1 (721) 550-8262, +1 (721) 550-8284 or +1 (721) 526-1543.

The Civil Registry Department is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The department said it will continue improving scheduling, customer outreach and walk-in opportunities when operationally feasible. Residents are encouraged to follow official government communication channels for announcements concerning future walk-in days and other service improvements.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-applauds-civil-registry-for-delivering-more-than-3-600-additional-services