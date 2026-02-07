Prime Minister calls for focus as Trust Fund projects enter the final stretch | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, delivered remarks at the Results and Knowledge Fair held under the St. Maarten Trust Fund, describing the gathering as “a defining moment” for the country and a chance to reflect on a chapter that has tested the nation and continues to shape its future.

In his address, the Prime Minister said the event was more than a review of projects and reports. He described it as a moment to take stock, recognize the hardships endured since 2017, and reaffirm the shared resolve guiding St. Maarten toward a stronger, more resilient future.

He noted that the country has faced an extraordinary sequence of challenges, beginning with the devastation of Hurricane Irma, followed by the COVID-19 pandemic, global economic shocks, and sharp increases in shipping and construction costs. Together, he said, these pressures strained people, institutions, and the economy, requiring not only financing but also unity, endurance, vision, and sustained focus.

The Prime Minister explained that the Reconstruction, Recovery and Resilience Trust Fund was established to support recovery, reconstruction, and long-term strengthening. He said what began as an emergency response and physical rebuilding effort progressively expanded toward strengthening sectors, policies, financial frameworks, and institutions, laying the groundwork for sustainable development and resilience.

Acknowledging the complexity of implementation, the Prime Minister said the scale of work, procedures, limited manpower, and the time required to move from planning to delivery tested patience and trust across society. Progress, he noted, did not always move as quickly as many expected, and technical demands and long timelines were often frustrating for all involved.

Despite these challenges, he said meaningful results were delivered for the people of St. Maarten, including repairs and upgrades to homes and emergency shelters, support to businesses, job creation, restoration of critical infrastructure, and improvements to essential public services. He said these outcomes helped restore confidence and continuity at a time when the country needed it most, while also strengthening systems that will determine how well St. Maarten can serve its people and withstand future shocks.

Looking ahead, the Prime Minister stressed that the final phase will bring tighter resources, higher expectations, and shorter timelines, with decisions that will carry lasting consequences. He said focus, discipline, commitment, and partnership are now more important than ever.

He expressed appreciation to international partners for financial support and to implementing partners and technical teams for their role in administration, oversight, and execution, including government teams, implementing units, and the national recovery organization. He said St. Maarten must be afforded the space and support to complete the work agreed upon, work that must deliver real and lasting benefits to the people.

He described the fair as both a moment of reflection and a reminder of responsibility: to finish what was started, apply lessons learned, and ensure remaining projects leave St. Maarten stronger, more prepared, and better positioned for the future.

In closing, the Prime Minister pointed to key national priorities still to be delivered, including sports and youth facilities, mental health infrastructure, schools, emergency operations capacity, a national library, and strengthened disaster risk financing. He urged continued collaboration to ensure these outcomes are realized for the country and its future generations.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-calls-for-focus-as-trust-fund-projects-enter-the-final-stretch