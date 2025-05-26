Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Congratulates the People of Suriname on Peaceful Parliamentary Elections | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends heartfelt congratulations to the people of the Republic of Suriname following their recent parliamentary elections held on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

“The people of Suriname have once again demonstrated the strength and maturity of their democratic institutions,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated. “Despite the close race and pending coalition discussions, the orderly conduct of the elections speaks volumes about the country’s commitment to democratic governance and political stability.”

With the ruling Progressive Reform Party (VHP) and the opposition National Democratic Party (NDP) almost evenly tied, the path ahead may be complex, but Prime Minister Mercelina expressed confidence in Suriname’s ability to navigate the coalition-building process with resolve and respect for the will of the electorate.

“I commend both President Chan Santokhi and opposition leader Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons for participating in an open and competitive democratic process. Their voices—and more importantly, the voices of the Surinamese people—will help shape the country’s trajectory as it stands on the threshold of an economic transformation,” Dr. Mercelina remarked, referencing Suriname’s anticipated oil boom.

In recognizing the deep historical and cultural ties between Sint Maarten and Suriname, the Prime Minister also extended special appreciation to the Surinamese diaspora residing on the island.

“To our Surinamese brothers and sisters who call Sint Maarten home, your pride in your heritage and contributions to our national fabric do not go unnoticed. As your homeland embarks on a new chapter, know that we stand with you in solidarity and celebration,” said Prime Minister Mercelina.

Suriname is set to begin production from its first major offshore oil project, the Gran Morgu development, in 2028. Prime Minister Mercelina noted this milestone as a potential opportunity for broader regional growth and cooperation.

“The economic potential unfolding in Suriname is not only a beacon of hope for Surinamese citizens but also a sign of greater promise for our wider Caribbean community,” he concluded.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr–Luc-Mercelina-Congratulates-the-People-of-Suriname-on-Peaceful-Parliamentary-Elections.aspx