Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Engages Presumptive Incoming Dutch Prime Minister During Cabinet Formation | The Peoples Tribune

THE HAGUE–In a historic first during the formation of a Dutch government, the Honorable Prime Minister of St. Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, has formally engaged Mr. Rob Arnoldus Adrianus Jetten, the presumptive incoming Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, to ensure that the concerns and priorities of St. Maarten are addressed at the earliest stage of the Dutch Cabinet formation process.

This unprecedented engagement represents a significant diplomatic milestone within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and underscores Prime Minister Mercelina’s proactive approach to safeguarding the interests of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom during a critical political transition in the Netherlands.

“This engagement represents a historic first. Never before, at this stage of Dutch government formation, have the concerns of Sint Maarten been directly brought into the initial discussions shaping a new Cabinet,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

Prime Minister Mercelina emphasized that while the meeting focused on the specific challenges and priorities of St. Maarten, the initiative was intentionally pursued with a broader Kingdom-wide perspective, creating space for Curaçao and Aruba, as well as Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius, to be reflected in future dialogue.

“In creating this opportunity for Sint Maarten, I was equally mindful of Curaçao and Aruba, and of Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius. The realities we face as small island communities, economic resilience, climate vulnerability, energy security, and equitable access to resources, require attention at the highest level from the very beginning,” the Prime Minister said.

During the discussions, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed the importance of early engagement as a means of moving away from reactive policymaking and toward more inclusive and informed decision-making within the Kingdom.

“Engaging at the start of a cabinet formation allows us to help inform decisions rather than merely respond to them after the fact. This approach is essential to achieving more balanced, effective, and respectful Kingdom cooperation,” he added.

Prime Minister Mercelina further noted that Mr. Jetten expressed openness to continued engagement, with follow-up discussions anticipated in the Netherlands at the beginning of 2026. These discussions are expected to allow for broader and more structured dialogue involving the Caribbean Countries and territories of the Kingdom.

“Sustained and structured dialogue is critical to strengthening Kingdom relations. Early indications of continued engagement provide an important foundation for ensuring that the voices of all Caribbean parts of the Kingdom are heard and considered,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.

The Government of St. Maarten views this historic engagement as a pivotal step toward more inclusive governance within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. Prime Minister Mercelina remains committed to advocating for a forward-looking and equitable partnership that recognizes the shared responsibilities and distinct realities of St. Maarten, Curaçao, Aruba, Bonaire, Saba, and St. Eustatius.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/prime-minister-dr-luc-mercelina-engages-presumptive-incoming-dutch-prime-minister-during-cabinet-formation