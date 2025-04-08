Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Expresses Condolences and Solidarity with the Dominican Republic and its Diaspora in Sint Maarten | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, extends heartfelt condolences to the people of the Dominican Republic following the tragic incident that took place at the Jet Set disco.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Sint Maarten, I offer our deepest condolences to the families affected by this senseless and devastating tragedy,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “We join the mourning of all the families impacted by this unfortunate event, and we reiterate our solidarity with the Dominican people during this painful time.”

PM Dr. Mercelina acknowledged the profound sense of loss felt not only within the Dominican Republic but also among the Dominican community in Sint Maarten.

“Our hearts are heavy as we stand with our Dominican brothers and sisters, both here and abroad,” he said. “The Dominican community is a cherished part of our country, and your grief is our grief.”

The Prime Minister emphasized the strong historical and cultural ties between Sint Maarten and the Dominican Republic.

“The people of the Dominican Republic have long been valued neighbors and trusted partners,” he affirmed. “Your sons and daughters have become family within the social, cultural, and economic heartbeat of our island.”

PM Dr. Mercelina praised the Dominican community for its resilience and contributions to the development of Sint Maarten, while recognizing the recent celebration of the Dominican Republic’s 181st Independence Day as a symbol of cultural strength and unity.

“Dominican nationals in Sint Maarten are not simply residents; they are nation-builders,” he stressed. “Your culture, your commitment, and your presence enrich our collective identity.”

In closing, Prime Minister Mercelina reaffirmed Sint Maarten’s commitment to stand in unity with the Dominican Republic:

“Let this be more than a message of condolence—let it be a promise of friendship. In joy and in sorrow, Sint Maarten stands with you. Juntos somos más fuertes—Together we are stronger.”​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Prime-Minister-Dr-Luc-Mercelina-Expresses-Condolences-and-Solidarity-with-the-Dominican-Republic-and-its-Diaspora-in-Sint-.aspx