Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina meets with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof | Government of Sint Maarten

The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, met on Wednesday with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, the Honorable Mr. Dick Schoof, for a follow-up meeting at the Ministry of General Affairs in The Hague. This high-level encounter focused on deepening cooperation within the Kingdom of the Netherlands and addressing pressing regional and international issues affecting all partners of the Kingdom.

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina, accompanied by Minister Plenipotentiary drs. Gracita Arrindell and his Chief of Staff Stuart Johnson, outlined Sint Maarten’s vision for the future and emphasized the need for equitable, sustainable partnerships across the Kingdom.

“This meeting marks a renewed chapter of constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” said Prime Minister Mercelina. “Sint Maarten is committed to a future where every partner in the Kingdom is seen, heard, supported and included —not only in words but in actions that reflect fairness, resilience and co-ownership.”

During the meeting, Prime Minister Mercelina presented his government’s strategic priorities, highlighting pillars of economic diversification, climate resilience, good governance, and regional cooperation—including ongoing collaboration with French St. Martin.

One focal point was the impact of the recently increased import tariffs imposed by the United States, which have significantly affected prices for goods imported into Sint Maarten.

“The ripple effects of these economic measures are tangible for our people,” said Dr. Mercelina. “We must stand together as Kingdom partners to ensure our voices are represented in global trade dynamics and to protect our shared interests.”

The conversation also delved into geopolitical shifts in the region. Prime Minister Mercelina raised concerns over a recent World Bank project funded by the Netherlands for Sint Maarten’s reconstruction.

“We welcome international investment, but it must not come at the cost of local participation,” he noted. “Local contractors and workers must have fair access to these opportunities. Reconstruction should not just rebuild our infrastructure—it should rebuild our economy.”

Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina expressed appreciation for the World Bank Trust Fund but urged that procurement processes become more inclusive and reflective of the island’s unique economic reality.

In closing, Prime Minister Mercelina presented Prime Minister Schoof with a symbolic gift—a book representing the history and resilience of the people of Sint Maarten—as a gesture of goodwill and commitment to ongoing cooperation.

“Our Kingdom can only grow stronger if we walk the path together—openly, respectfully, and with shared purpose,” said Prime Minister Dr. Mercelina. “Today was a step in that direction.”​

